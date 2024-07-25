Pressure groups in Meghalaya have decided to assist the state government in implementing the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) of 2016. The groups plan to conduct checks against illegal migrants across the state.

This decision was reached during a joint meeting held at the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) state office in Shillong on July 24. The participating organisations include the Khasi Students' Union (KSU), FKJGP, Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), Ri Bhoi Youth Federation (RBYF), Jaintia Students' Union (JSU), Garo Students' Union (GSU), Achik Youth Welfare Organization (AYWO), and Federation for Achik Freedom (FAF).

KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar stated that the groups unanimously agreed to support the government, which reportedly faces a significant shortage of manpower for immediate MRSSA implementation. He added that the pressure groups would conduct extensive checks against illegal and undocumented migrants throughout the state in the coming days.

The pressure groups expressed frustration with the government's perceived lack of action in implementing the MRSSA since its enactment in 2016. They criticised Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's claim that the Act is already being implemented, pointing out discrepancies between his public statements and private communications.

The groups also raised concerns about the government's handling of infrastructure development for entry and exit points. They accused the administration of misleading them by claiming that COVID-19 checkpoints in Ri-Bhoi were equivalent to MRSSA implementation points.