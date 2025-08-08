Pro-ILP group alleges Byrnihat factories sheltering undocumented migrants from Assam

In a serious allegation likely to intensify the debate over the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime in Meghalaya, a prominent pro-ILP organisation has claimed that factories in Byrnihat are harbouring undocumented migrants from Assam, many of whom were allegedly displaced by recent eviction drives.

The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), which has long advocated for the implementation of the ILP in Meghalaya, said it carried out a surprise verification drive across several industrial units in Ri-Bhoi district. The drive, conducted on Friday, reportedly uncovered the presence of a large number of migrant workers lacking valid documents.

“These factories are becoming safe havens for illegal immigrants from Assam. Many are working without identification, labour licences, or police verification, which is a clear violation of Meghalaya’s labour laws,” FKJGP president Dundee C Khongsit told PTI.

The group said it launched the checks after receiving repeated complaints from locals about the influx of undocumented workers and the alleged inaction of the district administration and labour department.



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Under existing state laws, all migrant workers in Meghalaya are required to register with the labour department. However, the FKJGP claimed that this protocol is being widely ignored, especially in industrial zones like Byrnihat, which lie close to the Assam border.

Khongsit warned that the unchecked entry of undocumented migrants could lead to serious security implications and demanded immediate intervention by the state government. “We are not against genuine workers, but this illegal infiltration into border industries cannot be ignored,” he said, adding that FKJGP is prepared to launch a mass agitation if no action is taken.

Meghalaya has witnessed a steady rise in industrial activity in recent years, particularly in border areas, which local organisations fear could turn into hotspots for undocumented labour.

The state government has yet to respond to the FKJGP’s allegations.