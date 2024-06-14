Allegations that police instigated a dog to bite and injure a resident detained at Dawki police station have prompted Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong to order an inquiry into the incident.

The directive came after National People's Youth Front (NPYF) president Kitboklang Nongrem brought the matter to Tynsong's notice on June 13. Nongrem stated that on June 12, a Pyrdiwah resident was arrested by Dawki police on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national and then allegedly subjected to torture by having a dog set on him at the station.

He condemned the purported use of excessive force, terming it "inhuman and unacceptable."

The youth leader said while police can detain suspects, torture cannot be condoned. Nongrem urged stringent action against the erring officials once the facts are established.

Tynsong has instructed the West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police to initiate a probe immediately.

Meanwhile, police have denied claims of a dog biting incident involving the detainee, Solin Suting from Nongtalang village. They maintain Suting was taken into custody around 2 am during a night patrol due to his resemblance to a Bangladeshi national and possession of a Bangladeshi ID.

A police spokesperson stated that Suting was brought to the station for questioning and verification. During his time there, an unfortunate dog bite incident occurred, but Suting declined medical treatment, insisting he could manage it himself as a local doctor.

Suting was later released and taken to his Pyrdiwah residence at his request. His family allegedly took him to Nongtalang Community Health Center, from where he has been discharged.