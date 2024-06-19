The bomb threat mail which the High Court of Meghalaya received on June 18 turned out to be a hoax. The mail was a spam mail, according to media reports.

After the threat was received, the Meghalaya police increased security at the High Court and a thorough checking was conducted throughout the area.

Meanwhile, the police team had also deployed a bomb disposal squad in the premises to avoid any untoward incidents.

The investigation into the matter is on, while the cyber cell is looking into the details of the spam mail from where the message was sent.

It may be mentioned that the Meghalaya High Court had also received a bomb threat in January this year. Interestingly, many other courts around the country had received a bomb threat on the same day.

Earlier, on June 18, a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai also received a bomb threat message, however, the flight landed safely at the Mumbai airport at nearly 10.30 pm.

In a statement, the airline confirmed the bomb threat and said protocol was followed and that all passengers were disembarked safely.