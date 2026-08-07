Prohibitory order issued along NH-6 in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills to curb illegal structures and roadside parking

The District Magistrate of East Jaintia Hills has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, banning the construction of unauthorized structures and unauthorized parking of trucks and other vehicles along a stretch of National Highway-6 (NH-6) to ensure public safety and smooth traffic movement.

The order covers the stretch of NH-6 from Tuber Shohshrieh to Malidor within East Jaintia Hills district and has come into force with immediate effect.

According to the district administration, unauthorized structures erected along the highway have been obstructing visibility and hampering the free movement of vehicles, increasing the risk of road accidents and potential loss of life and property.

The administration also noted that unauthorized parking of trucks, heavy vehicles and other vehicles along the highway has been disrupting traffic flow.

Under the order, parking of vehicles will only be permitted at locations specifically designated or authorized by the District Administration.

The District Magistrate warned that anyone violating the order will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable provisions of law.

The prohibitory order will remain in force until further notice.