Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma led nationwide celebrations after India's triumph over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, praising the team's "incredible performance" in the high-stakes clash.

"What a thrilling match and a proud moment for all of us! Witnessing Team India's victory in this intense India vs Pakistan clash was truly special. Congratulations to the team for their incredible performance!" Sangma tweeted following the four-wicket victory.

The match showcased Virat Kohli at his finest, with the former captain scoring an unbeaten century that propelled him past Australian legend Ricky Ponting to become international cricket's third-highest run-scorer with 27,503 runs across formats.

Kohli's masterful 100 off 111 balls also saw him join cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara in the exclusive 14,000 ODI runs club. His ODI statistics now stand at an impressive 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20, including 51 centuries.

A crucial 114-run partnership between Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (56) proved decisive after Pakistan's innings was anchored by Saud Shakeel's 62 and Mohammed Rizwan's 46. Despite their efforts, Pakistan's total of 241 proved insufficient against India's batting prowess.

Pakistan's innings never gained momentum despite a promising 41-run opening stand. Shakeel and Rizwan's 104-run partnership consumed valuable deliveries, leaving lower-order batsman Khushdil Shah (38) with too much to do in the final overs.

The victory further cemented Kohli's remarkable record against Pakistan, where he now averages 59.84 with four centuries in 17 matches, while extending India's strong tournament campaign.