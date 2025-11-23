Racers ignite Meghalaya's Tura as Bilgaro–X 2025 concludes, Ronan Bazely, Ryan Sangma shine
The 10th edition of Bilgaro–X, the flagship four-wheel stage rally and autocross event organised by the Tura Motor Sports Club (TMSC), concluded on a high-adrenaline note at Green Haven, Walbakgre. The three-day motorsport spectacle, held from November 20 to 22, also featured the North East Championship Finals 2024–25, drawing top drivers from across the region.
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The 10th edition of Bilgaro–X, the flagship four-wheel stage rally and autocross event organised by the Tura Motor Sports Club (TMSC), concluded on a high-adrenaline note at Green Haven, Walbakgre. The three-day motorsport spectacle, held from November 20 to 22, also featured the North East Championship Finals 2024–25, drawing top drivers from across the region.
The Prize Distribution Ceremony was attended by Chief Guest Shri Sanjay A. Sangma, MLA of Mahendraganj and Chief Advisor to the Excise Department, Government of Meghalaya. Praising the remarkable growth of Bilgaro–X over the past decade, he highlighted his longstanding association with the club and commended TMSC for elevating motorsport in the region.
Guest of Honour Shri Rakesh Sangma, MDC of Babelapara, extended his best wishes to the organizers and participants, acknowledging the event’s rising stature and contribution to youth engagement.
TMSC President Shri Grahambell A. Sangma delivered the Welcome Address, expressing gratitude to participants, officials, sponsors, and supporters. The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Joint Secretary Shri Rocky Sangma, who lauded the collaborative spirit that made the championship a success and encouraged continued partnerships for future editions.
Fierce Competition Across Categories
The 2025 edition featured intense competition across Car, SUV, and Rookie categories:
Car Class:
1st: Ronan Bazely
2nd: Ryan Silkam Sangma
3rd: David Rhakho
SUV Class:
1st: Ryan Silkam Sangma
2nd: Issac William Momin
3rd: Kamlesh Das
Rookie Class:
1st: Pynbiang Sympli
2nd: Grover A. Sangma
3rd: Attamra A. Sangma
NE Championship 2024–25 Finale
The event also served as the final round of the North East Championship 2024–25, where Kamalesh Das emerged as the overall champion in both the SUV and Car divisions, securing 135 and 123 points respectively through consistent performances across the season.
The grand finale attracted media houses, government officials, and motorsport enthusiasts. Supported by the Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, the event further featured vibrant cultural performances by local artists, MGMP musicians, and youth rock bands—blending local culture with motorsport excitement and electrifying the atmosphere with rhythm and horsepower.
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