Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar clarified today that the state government is still considering the introduction of railway lines in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

Dhar, who is also in charge of the Transport department, stated, "We are not dismissing the idea. We are still in the process of examination."

Projects for railway lines in the Khasi Hills region have encountered obstacles, facing strong opposition from various groups, including pressure groups. These encompass the 22 kilometer long Tetelia-Byrnihat tracks and the 108 kilometer long Byrnihat-Shillong line.

Given this, the Meghalaya government has opted to investigate the potential for railway connectivity in the East Jaintia Hills District. However, this move has also met resistance from the public.

Dhar emphasized that the state government has not yet made a decision regarding the continuation of these railway projects.

He said, "This is because we need to first involve all stakeholders and only then will we make a decision."

Dhar acknowledged that opposition to such projects is to be expected. He pointed out, "However, it is the responsibility of the government to raise awareness about the importance of railways for the state. Hence, awareness programs are being conducted by the deputy commissioners regularly."

He concluded, "We will maintain an open dialogue with stakeholders. If they oppose it, we will have to halt the project”.