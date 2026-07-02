Raja Raghuvanshi family backs Meghalaya's Supreme Court move on Sonam bail

The family of slain Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has welcomed the Meghalaya government's decision to challenge the bail granted to murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi before the Supreme Court, saying the move has strengthened their faith in the legal process.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Meghalaya government's petition on Friday, July 3.

Speaking to PTI, Raja's elder brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, thanked the Meghalaya government for approaching the apex court against the bail order.

"We thank the Meghalaya government for approaching the Supreme Court against Sonam's bail," he said. The family also expressed concern that Sonam, who is currently staying in Shillong, could influence witnesses or abscond if she continues to remain on bail.

"We have full faith in the judiciary. We hope the truth will prevail," Vipin added.

The Meghalaya government moved the Supreme Court after the Meghalaya High Court on June 29 dismissed its plea seeking cancellation of Sonam's bail. She had been granted bail by a lower court on April 27.

Sonam was arrested on June 9, 2025, from Ghazipur on charges of conspiring to murder her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. She spent more than 10 months in judicial custody at Shillong District Jail before being released on bail.