Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Accused Sonam claims innocence, files bail plea in Shillong Court

Legal proceedings in the high-profile murder case of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi intensified on December 19, after the prime accused and the victim’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, filed a bail application before the Shillong Court, claiming innocence.



In her bail plea, Sonam stated that she was happy in her marriage and alleged that the charges levelled against her are false and without basis. She also denied having any romantic relationship with Raj Kushwaha, asserting that she shared a brother-like bond with him.



Reacting to the development, the victim’s brother Vipin Raghuvanshi raised serious objections to the bail plea. He alleged that Sonam’s family is actively assisting her and attempting to influence the legal process.



At present, four accused, including Sonam, remain in judicial custody in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. While statements of several key witnesses have already been recorded, testimonies of other witnesses are still awaited.



The court is expected to hear arguments on the bail application in the coming days. The decision on the plea is being closely watched, as it is likely to have a significant bearing on the course of the case.