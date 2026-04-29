Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Family to move Meghalaya High Court over bail order

The family of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has questioned the decision of a Meghalaya court to grant bail to his wife Sonam, alleging she was the “mastermind” behind the killing, and has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe.

Raghuvanshi’s brother, Vipin, said the family will challenge the bail order in the Meghalaya High Court, placing the focus on legal arguments presented during the hearing. “While arguing for Sonam’s bail application, her lawyer primarily emphasised that the Meghalaya Police did not properly inform her of the specific reason for her arrest, violating legal provisions,” he said.

The case relates to the disappearance of Raja Raghuvanshi on May 23 last year during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. His body was recovered on June 2 from a gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, East Khasi Hills district, in what investigators described as a brutal killing.

Sonam was arrested on June 9, 2025, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur and remained in judicial custody in Shillong for over ten months. Police later filed a 790-page chargesheet naming eight accused, including Sonam and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwah, outlining what they described as a conspiracy to murder Raghuvanshi.

Despite the charges, a local court granted Sonam bail on Tuesday, prompting a strong reaction from the victim’s family.

Raja’s mother Uma, said she was unable to reconcile the decision with the findings of the investigation. “The Meghalaya Police thoroughly investigated the case over the past nine months, but it was beyond our understanding how the game suddenly changed in a month or two,” she said. Seeking accountability, she added, “We only demand one thing from the government — justice for my innocent son, who was murdered.”

Vipin also raised concerns over the handling of the case, alleging possible “manipulation” and procedural gaps. He said the prosecution has not provided him with a copy of the chargesheet, limiting the family’s ability to examine the evidence.

The family maintains that the seriousness of the allegations warrants an independent probe by the CBI, even as legal proceedings are set to continue in the High Court.