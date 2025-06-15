The Raja Raghuvanshi murder case took a new turn when his family expressed doubts about the statements made by Sonam and her alleged accomplices. Vipin Raghuvanshi, Raja's brother, has called for a narco test on the accused, suggesting they may be withholding information. He questioned why Sonam's family has not spoken out, pointing out inconsistencies in the accounts given by the accused. The family's insistence on uncovering the truth reflects their determination to seek justice.

Meghalaya police have arrested five individuals, including the victim's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. The investigation, praised as "efficient" by Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, has been a focal point due to the circumstances surrounding Raja's disappearance and death. The swift action by the police has been commended by many, highlighting the importance of thorough investigative processes.

In response to the murder, a candle march was organised in Indore, led by Raja's brother Sachin Raghuvanshi. The family is determined to pursue justice for Raja, with Sachin stating, "To get justice for Raja, I will go anywhere in the world... This candle march is organised so that Raja's soul may attain peace..." The march also served as a public demonstration of solidarity and a call for a deeper investigation.

The incident has prompted a broader discussion on safety in Meghalaya. The state's BJP President, Rikman G Momin, condemned attempts to tarnish Meghalaya's image and commended the police for solving the case. "The blame has already been placed on our state, so those who are blaming have to come and apologise to our state. Meghalaya is a safe and tourist-friendly state," he remarked. His statements underline the state's commitment to maintaining its reputation as a welcoming destination.

In light of the events, the Meghalaya government has decided to revisit the Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security Act (MRSSA). Minister Alexander Laloo Hek announced plans to install CCTV cameras in tourist areas and register visitors to enhance security measures. He stated, "We have also decided to install CCTV in all tourist places in Meghalaya as well as in hotels, homestays, lodges" to ensure safety for tourists and residents alike. These measures aim to bolster security and reassure both residents and visitors.

Further complicating the investigation, questions have arisen regarding the legality of a Scooty hired by Raja and Sonam from Shillong. Minister Hek mentioned, "For now, we don't know whether it's illegal or not, but it is being said that they have hired the Scooty from Shillong only." This matter is currently under scrutiny as the investigation continues, adding another layer to the unfolding case.