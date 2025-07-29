‘Honeymoon in Shillong’ to expose Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder mystery on theatre screens

A film on Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was murdered during his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya, is in the pipeline after his family gave consent for its making. The case had created ripples across the country after Raja's wife, Sonam, and her suspected lover were arrested in connection with the murder.

The film, being directed by SP Nimbawat, is tentatively titled "Honeymoon in Shillong".

Speaking to reporters, Raghuvanshi's elder brother Sachin, said, "We gave our consent for the upcoming film on the murder case. We believe that if we do not bring the story of my brother's murder on the big screen, people will not be able to know who was right and who was wrong?"

Another brother, Vipin, said they want to present the correct image of Meghalaya through the film.

Nimbawat said Raja Raghuvanshi faced a big betrayal after his marriage. He futher added, "Through our film, we want to give a message to the public that such incidents of betrayal should be stopped."

Without revealing the names of actors, Nimbawat said the script of the film is ready.

"80 per cent of its shooting will be done in Indore and the remaining 20 per cent in different areas of Meghalaya," he added.

Raja Raghuvanshi had travelled to Meghalaya with his wife Sonam in May. Days after he went missing, his mutilated body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) in East Khasi Hills district.

Police arrested eight people, including Raja's wife Sonam, and her suspected lover, Raj Kushwaha.