Raja Raghuvanshi murder: SC asks Sonam to surrender or face hearing on Meghalaya's plea against bail

The Supreme Court on July 21 gave two options to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, while hearing the Meghalaya government's challenge to the bail granted to her by a trial court and later upheld by the Meghalaya High Court.

A Bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and P.B. Varale told Sonam's counsel that the Court could either decide the Meghalaya government's appeal against her bail on merits after hearing her arguments or direct her to surrender pending the examination of witnesses while the bail issue remains under consideration.

"You have two options. Either we will pass an order on merits or we will ask you to surrender, let the public witnesses be examined—meanwhile we will decide the matter on merits (on bail)," the Bench orally observed.

Seeking time to obtain instructions from his client, Sonam's counsel informed the Court that he would respond on Thursday.

During the hearing, the Bench also questioned Sonam's conduct following the alleged murder and sought an explanation regarding her claim that the "grounds of arrest" had not been furnished to her.

Appearing for the Meghalaya government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed Sonam's bail, arguing that she had voluntarily surrendered before the police and therefore could not later challenge the arrest on the ground that the reasons for arrest were not communicated to her.

Mehta submitted that any omission in the arrest memo was merely a clerical error.

"If the arrested accused is caught red-handed, there is no reason to provide grounds of arrest. If a person surrenders, the arrested person cannot subsequently use the ground that the grounds of arrest were not provided. If the accused herself comes to the police, there is no reason for the police to arrest," Mehta argued before the Court.

The Meghalaya government has challenged the orders of both the trial court and the Meghalaya High Court granting bail to Sonam, who is accused of conspiring to murder her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter again on Thursday after Sonam's counsel receives instructions on whether she is willing to surrender or contest the state's appeal on merits.