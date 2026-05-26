Rajasthan man arrested for impersonating Meghalaya IPS officer in cyber fraud case

Meghalaya Police have arrested a man from Rajasthan in connection with a cyber fraud case involving the alleged impersonation of IPS officer Vivekanand Singh Rathore through a fake social media profile.

Police said the accused allegedly created a fake social media account in the name of the IPS officer and used it to contact a Meghalaya resident fraudulently, leading the victim to transfer money after being deceived.

Vivekanand Singh Rathore is currently serving as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Meghalaya’s western range and had earlier served as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ri-Bhoi district.

Following the complaint, Nongpoh Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act before launching an investigation.

Police identified the accused as Jahul Ali, a resident of Kakrali Meo in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad said the accused was arrested from Jaipur on May 23 following sustained investigation efforts, technical surveillance and intelligence inputs gathered by investigators.

Police said further investigation into the cyber fraud case is underway.