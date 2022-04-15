Rakesh Sinha, a Rajya Sabha member, has stated that he will adopt three more villages in Meghalaya, a state in northeast India. MP Rakesh Sinha has said that he will adopt the three villages in Meghalaya in order to enhance the lives of the people who reside there.

In Meghalaya, the Rajya Sabha MP will adopt the villages of Mawmang, Mawshut, and Sder. The Rajya Sabha MP had previously sponsored the Kongthong village in Meghalaya, which he now thinks is "more lovely than Kashmir."

"I've decided to adopt the villages of Mawmang, Mawshut, and Sder," Sinha told reporters.

Roads are inaccessible to the three villages that MP Rakesh Sinha will adopt. From Kongthong village, one must travel for more than two hours to reach these communities.