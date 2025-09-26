Rangdajied fight back late to hold Laitkor in Shillong Premier League thriller

Shillong Premier League action at the SSA Stadium, Polo, saw Laitkor and Rangdajied United share the points in a 2-2 draw on September 25, a result that left both clubs under pressure in the standings.

Rangdajied, desperate to climb out of the relegation zone, struck first through Menangpyndap Khongjee in the 25th minute. Laitkor responded just before the break when substitute Fridison Wanniang hooked home the equaliser in stoppage time. Giovanni Syiemiong then gave Laitkor the lead in the 61st minute, but Denelson Pyngrope’s header in the 84th ensured Rangdajied salvaged a point.

The result keeps Laitkor in fifth with eight points, level with Langsning but behind on goal difference. Rangdajied, meanwhile, move to sixth on six points, overtaking Malki and Sawmer on goal difference. However, RUFC have played one match more, leaving them little margin for error in the weeks ahead.

The contest was marked by missed chances for Rangdajied, who looked a transformed attacking side compared to earlier matches. They could have gone ahead as early as the third minute, but a scramble inside the box went unresolved.

A header off the crossbar in the 15th minute and Judiciousman Khonglah’s miscued shot in the 20th underlined their wastefulness. Denelson also missed with a free-kick header before eventually finding the net late on.

For Laitkor, chances were fewer but more clinical. Aside from their goals, the closest they came was Shanborlang Nonglait’s swerving free-kick early on, which forced a diving save from Rangdajied keeper Kerichard Marshillong.

Rangdajied will take heart from their attacking improvement—they had scored only twice in their previous five matches—but the draw does little to ease their relegation worries. Laitkor, meanwhile, missed the chance to move up the table and strengthen their push for a top-half finish.

Elsewhere in the league, Sawmer face Mylliem today at 3:30 pm in another crucial clash between two sides stuck in the lower half of a tightly contested season.