Rangdajied stall Nangkiew Irat’s winning run in fiery Shillong Premier League clash

Rangdajied United ended Nangkiew Irat’s perfect run in the Shillong Premier League 2025 after a heated 1-1 draw at the SSA Stadium, Polo Ground, on September 4.

Manbhakupar Iawphniaw struck in the 23rd minute to give Rangdajied the lead, but substitute Wanlamsuk Nongkhlaw levelled the contest midway through the second half.

The match was anything but calm. Referee P Mawthoh handed out several yellow cards as tempers flared on both sides. The drama continued after the final whistle, with a Nangkiew Irat player and Rangdajied’s coach both shown red cards—decisions that could affect upcoming fixtures for the two teams.

On the field, Rangdajied looked transformed after a slow start to the season. Their pressing game and attacking intent troubled the league leaders from the outset. Stephanson Pale twice forced Nangkiew Irat goalkeeper Surjay Kumar Pariyar into early saves, setting the tone for a high-energy contest.

The breakthrough came when Micky Marwein, who ran the show for Rangdajied on the right flank, beat his marker and delivered a precise cross for Iawphniaw to slot home—Rangdajied’s 50th goal of the season. Marwein didn’t score himself, but his vision and ball control made him the standout performer of the day.

Rangdajied could have doubled their advantage in the 37th minute, but Benny Khriam fired over from close range. Nangkiew Irat, meanwhile, struggled to test keeper Kerichard L Marshillong despite several set-piece opportunities.

The equaliser finally came in the 66th minute. Substitute Wanlamsuk Nongkhlaw capitalised after Marshillong failed to collect a rebound from Edyvenson Dhar’s powerful attempt, calmly slotting the ball into the net to restore parity.

The draw means Nangkiew Irat remain unbeaten, sitting on top of the table with 10 points from four matches, though their winning streak has ended. Rangdajied climb from sixth to fourth with five points from the same number of outings.

Elsewhere in the league, eighth-placed Sawmer are set to face Langsning, who sit fifth, at 4:30 pm today.