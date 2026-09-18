Rangdajied United beat Nangkiew Irat 2-1, move up to sixth in Shillong Premier League

Rangdajied United secured their second consecutive win in the Shillong Premier League 2026, beating Nangkiew Irat 2-1 at the SSA Stadium on September 17.

Mebannangkiew Thabah opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Ronaldkydon L Nonglait equalised for Nangkiew Irat in the 32nd. Micky Marwein then struck in the 81st minute to seal all three points for Rangdajied.

The result marks a strong turnaround for Rangdajied, who had gone winless in their opening three matches. Their second straight victory lifts them from eighth to sixth in the table, while Nangkiew Irat drop to seventh and Meghalaya Police to eighth.

The three teams, along with fifth-placed Nongkseh, are all on seven points, with goal difference and goals scored separating them.

Rangdajied looked sharper than in their earlier outings, particularly in their passing, ball control and decision-making. Gideon Mukhim was a constant threat down the right and played a key role in the opening goal.

Gideon reacted quickly to a rebound after Mebatskhem L Lyngkhoi's long-range effort struck the woodwork. He collected the ball and delivered a cross into the area, allowing Mebannangkiew to tap it home.

Nangkiew Irat had an opportunity to respond soon after when Rangdajied goalkeeper Meshan Banjop Sumer spilled a ball, but they failed to capitalise on the error.

Making his first appearance of the season in goal for Nangkiew Irat, Akash Thapa produced an important save in the 28th minute to deny Rangdajied from close range. Rangdajied found the net from the resulting rebound, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Nangkiew Irat gradually gained control of the game and began creating chances. Jefferson Pakyntein saw his effort blocked around the half-hour mark, while Yhoto Lohe's left-footed attempt from close range was deflected away.

The pressure paid off when Ronaldkydon levelled in the 32nd minute. He met a difficult high ball cleanly and sent a powerful strike into the net, leaving the goalkeeper with little chance.

Rangdajied regained the initiative after the interval as Nangkiew Irat struggled to maintain their first-half momentum. Gideon headed over, while Ejingmut Dkhar also missed the target.

Ronaldkydon came close to putting Nangkiew Irat ahead in the 71st minute with a well-struck effort, but a slight deflection off a Rangdajied player sent the ball behind for a corner.

Rangdajied eventually found the decisive goal nine minutes from time. Micky Marwein picked up the ball on the left side of the box and fired a clean finish into the far corner to give his side a 2-1 lead.

Rangdajied held on to claim the win and continue their climb up the table.

Laitkor, currently ninth, will face fourth-placed Sawmer at 3pm on September 18. Laitkor need a victory to keep their hopes of avoiding relegation alive.