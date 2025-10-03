Rangdajied United secure emphatic win to climb in Shillong Premier League

Rangdajied United delivered a commanding 4-1 victory over Malki at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo, in the Shillong Premier League 2025 on October 3, ending a frustrating run of results and giving themselves a boost in the standings.

Denelson Pyngrope opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 16th minute, while Pasborlang Khonglikong (64’), Wansiewdor Nengnong (76’) and Freddy Jyrwa (79’) added further goals for Rangdajied. Hilford Lyngkhei pulled one back for Malki just before half-time (39’).

The win marked Rangdajied’s second of the season, taking them to nine points from six matches, placing them sixth in the table. They are level on points with Sawmer, but despite having a superior goal difference, they remain behind on head-to-head results. Malki, with six points, stay eighth, just above the relegation zone.

Rangdajied started strongly, earning a penalty after Micky Marwein went down in the box, which Pyngrope converted with a low, precise finish. Malki fought back and equalised before half-time through Hilford’s opportunistic finish from a free-kick delivery.

The second half belonged to Rangdajied. Pasborlang restored their lead with a long-range strike, and Wansiewdor extended it with a brilliant solo effort on the counterattack. Substitute Freddy sealed the victory with a precise finish from the right flank.

The four goals were a significant improvement for Rangdajied, who had managed just four goals across their previous six matches. While the SPL 2025 title remains a distant target, the win provides momentum as they aim for a Top 6 finish, which would qualify them for the SSA Super Cup.

Action continues tomorrow with Mawlai facing Laitkor at 4:30 pm. Third-placed Mawlai are looking to recover from a shock defeat to Shillong Lajong, while seventh-placed Laitkor hope to extend their three-game unbeaten run.