Rangdajied’s four-minute blitz sinks Mylliem 4–1 in Shillong Premier League

Rangdajied United produced a stunning four-minute scoring burst to overwhelm Mylliem 4–1 in their Shillong Premier League clash at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo, on October 16.

All four Rangdajied goals came between the 48th and 52nd minutes, leaving Mylliem with no chance to recover. Micky Marwein opened the floodgates in the 48th minute, followed by a quick brace from Dibormi Kassar in the 49th and 50th minutes. RT Hanson Pdang added the fourth in the 52nd.

Alem Khongwir pulled one back for Mylliem from the penalty spot in the 68th minute, but the contest was long settled by then.

The win pushed Rangdajied United to fifth place with 12 points from eight matches, while Mylliem dropped to seventh with 11 points, concluding their debut SPL season.

The first half was goalless but full of chances. Mylliem threatened early through Kevin Kurkalang and Remark Kharmalki, while Alem Khongwir and Banraplang Nongsteng combined well but failed to find the target. Rangdajied also came close just before halftime when Micky Marwein and Dibormi Kassar both struck the woodwork.

The second half began with Rangdajied on the front foot, and within moments, the game shifted decisively. A cross from Dibormi set up Micky for the opener, before Dibormi netted twice himself — one from a solo run and another assisted by Freddy Jyrwa. Hanson’s finish completed the devastating spell.

Despite Alem’s consolation penalty, Mylliem’s hopes of ending their first season on a high, were dashed.

The Shillong Premier League action continues tomorrow, with third-placed Mawlai facing bottom side Nongrim Hills at 4:30 pm.