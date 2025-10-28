Ranji Trophy 2025–26: Meghalaya seize control with strong first-innings lead over Sikkim

Meghalaya gained the upper hand in their Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Plate Group encounter against Sikkim after securing a crucial first-innings lead on the third day at the MCA Ground.

A patient batting effort carried Meghalaya to 405 all out, giving them a 59-run advantage over Sikkim’s 346. The innings was anchored by a double century from their middle-order batter, who held the innings together despite wickets falling regularly at the other end.

Sikkim began their second innings cautiously and reached 96 for 2 by stumps, leading by 37 runs. With a day remaining, the contest appears headed for a draw unless Meghalaya’s bowlers can strike early and frequently on the final morning.

Earlier, Meghalaya suffered a setback at the start of play when their overnight centurion was dismissed for 102 off the second ball of the day. His partner followed immediately, both batters falling to Kranthi Kumar, who went on to record impressive figures of 6 for 86 — his first five-wicket haul at senior level.

The lower order offered limited support, though one tailender showed resilience to help his senior partner reach the double-century mark. A moment of confusion nearly resulted in a run-out at 199, but the milestone was eventually achieved before the innings ended.

Sikkim’s response was steady, with opener Ashish Thapa (49 not out) and K Sai Satwik (19 not out) guiding them through to the close after Akash Chaudhary struck twice early on.

Meghalaya will aim to capitalise on the final day to push for victory, though Sikkim’s current resistance suggests a draw remains the more likely result.