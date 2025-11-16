Ranji Trophy: Meghalaya boosted by twin centuries in strong opening day against Manipur

A commanding 247-run partnership between guest professionals Rahul Dalal and Ajay Duhan placed Meghalaya firmly on top after the opening day of their Ranji Trophy 2025–26 plate group fixture against Manipur.

Dalal dominated the scoring with a rapid 151 off 146 balls, striking 23 fours and three sixes, while Duhan provided stability with a measured 102 from 184 deliveries. Their contrasting centuries rebuilt the innings after Meghalaya slipped to 74 for 3 and ultimately powered the side to 359 for 5 at stumps.

Earlier, openers Arien Bonchang Sangma (31) and Arpit Bhatewara (33) added 61 before both fell in quick succession, followed by the dismissal of Kishan Lyngdoh for 6. Manipur briefly appeared to have seized momentum, only for Dalal and Duhan to take the match away across a prolonged afternoon session.

Manipur seamer Johnson Singh claimed both centurions late in the day, finishing with 2 for 21 from five overs. Meghalaya closed with Swastic Chettri unbeaten on 14 and Kusha Agarwal not out on 18, setting up a strong platform for day two.