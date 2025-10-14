Ranji trophy to return to Shillong as Meghalaya face Mizoram in season opener

Ranji Trophy cricket is set to return to Shillong this week, with Meghalaya taking on Mizoram in their Plate Group opener at the MCA Ground, Polo, from October 15. The match will begin at 8:30 am, and spectators are welcome.

Captain Kishan Lyngdoh will once again lead the Meghalaya side, with fast bowler Akash Kumar Chaudhary serving as vice-captain. The team will be guided by head coach Moisten Ch Marak.

Ajay Duhan has been retained as a BCCI-approved guest player for a second consecutive season, while Rahul Dalal, an experienced batter from Haryana who previously represented Arunachal Pradesh, joins as a new addition. Both appointments have received BCCI approval.

Meghalaya will compete in the Plate Group alongside Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, and Mizoram. The top two teams from the round-robin stage will advance to the Plate Group final.

Meghalaya squad: Aaron AR Nongrum, Akash Chaudhary (VC), Arien B Sangma (WK), Arpit Bhatewara (WK), Aryan Borah, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Bijon Dey, Chengkam Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Kishan Lyngdoh (C), Kush Agarwal, Swastic Chettri, Ajay Duhan (guest player), Rahul Dalal (guest player).