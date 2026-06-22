Reble named Icon of the Year at inaugural Hello Meghalaya Music Awards

Singer Reble was named Icon of the Year at the inaugural Hello Meghalaya Music Awards held in Shillong on June 20, as Meghalaya celebrated local musicians, creators and music videos on the occasion of World Music Day.

The awards recognised artists whose work was featured on the Hello Meghalaya OTT platform between April 2025 and March 2026, highlighting the growing reach of regional music and digital content from the state.

Sixteen awards were presented across categories, including Folk, Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap, Gospel, Original Soundtrack, Song of the Year, Best Female Artist and Best Male Artist.

A major highlight of the evening was Reble receiving the inaugural Icon of the Year award following her growing recognition through her songs in the Bollywood film "Dhurandhar".

Another notable winner was Eastern Brook, a band comprising visually impaired musicians, whose track "Echoes of Unity" won the Best Inspirational Song award.

The event formed part of celebrations marking World Music Day and showcased the growing ecosystem of independent music in Meghalaya. Organisers said the awards aim to recognise artists and creators while encouraging original content production in the state.

The ceremony also featured performances by the Kids Tarari Choir, Steve Jyrwa, Amachi Sangma and other local artists. A performance by Khmih Creative Society and a closing act by Bending Waves, a band supported under the Chief Minister's Grassroots Music Programme, were among the highlights of the evening.

The awards coincided with the continued growth of Hello Meghalaya, the state-backed OTT platform launched in 2024, which has crossed five lakh downloads and hosts more than 1,000 pieces of content from local creators.