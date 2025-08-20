Redeem Tlang stunner sends North East United to Durand Cup final
Redeem Tlang's strike ensured NorthEast United's progression to the Durand Cup final. Shillong Lajong struggled to make an impact and failed to register a shot on target
- NorthEast United secured a 1-0 win over Shillong Lajong in the Durand Cup final berth
- Redeem Tlang scored a long-range goal in the 36th minute to decide the match
- Shillong Lajong created chances but failed to score any shots on target
Redeem Tlang’s first-half strike secured North East United FC a 1-0 win over Shillong Lajong FC, booking the defending champions a spot in the 134th Durand Cup final. The match mirrored last year’s semi-final clash between the two sides.
Shillong Lajong, fielding their usual 4-3-3 setup, struggled to convert chances despite a lively display from Everbrightson Sana. North East United’s attack, led by Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Jithin M.S., was kept largely in check during the first half, with only a few efforts testing goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai.
The decisive moment came in the 36th minute. Following a brief stoppage for an official’s injury, Tlang unleashed a powerful 30-yard left-footed strike that beat Rymbai, giving North East United the lead.
In the second half, Shillong Lajong pressed for an equaliser, with Andre Rodriguez hitting the post. Ajaraie also missed a clear chance from a perfect Andy cross, leaving the visitors unable to find the net.
North East United defended their slender lead with composure, finishing the game 1-0. Shillong Lajong ended the match without a single shot on target, highlighting North East’s dominance in crucial moments. The victory sets up North East United for a consecutive Durand Cup final appearance.
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