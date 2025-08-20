Redeem Tlang stunner sends North East United to Durand Cup final

Redeem Tlang’s first-half strike secured North East United FC a 1-0 win over Shillong Lajong FC, booking the defending champions a spot in the 134th Durand Cup final. The match mirrored last year’s semi-final clash between the two sides.

Shillong Lajong, fielding their usual 4-3-3 setup, struggled to convert chances despite a lively display from Everbrightson Sana. North East United’s attack, led by Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Jithin M.S., was kept largely in check during the first half, with only a few efforts testing goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai.

The decisive moment came in the 36th minute. Following a brief stoppage for an official’s injury, Tlang unleashed a powerful 30-yard left-footed strike that beat Rymbai, giving North East United the lead.

In the second half, Shillong Lajong pressed for an equaliser, with Andre Rodriguez hitting the post. Ajaraie also missed a clear chance from a perfect Andy cross, leaving the visitors unable to find the net.

North East United defended their slender lead with composure, finishing the game 1-0. Shillong Lajong ended the match without a single shot on target, highlighting North East’s dominance in crucial moments. The victory sets up North East United for a consecutive Durand Cup final appearance.