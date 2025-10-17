“Reforms for MCS are priority,” says CM as Meghalaya seeks separate IAS cadre

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on October 17, said that the state has been actively pursuing the creation of a separate state cadre of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) since 2019 and expressed optimism that the proposal will be realised soon.

Addressing the annual conference of the Meghalaya Civil Service Officers’ Association (MCSOA), Sangma stressed that reforms for the Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) remain a key focus for his government. “I have been pursuing the creation of a separate Meghalaya cadre since 2019, and I am hopeful this will soon be achieved. Reforms for the MCS are a priority, just as they are for other services,” he said.

The chief minister praised MCS officers for their dedication and reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the state’s administrative framework. “At the end of the day, we are all working for the same goal — to serve the people of our state. No work, no policy and no decision is meaningful unless we remind ourselves that our purpose is to make a positive difference in people’s lives,” he added.

Sangma urged officers to remain guided by purpose and service, noting that “positions and ranks will change, but the purpose must remain constant.” Highlighting the importance of initiative and empathy in governance, he said, “India will truly begin to change when politicians learn to say ‘no’ and officers learn to say ‘yes.’”

The chief minister also pointed out Meghalaya’s strong economic performance, noting that the state is currently the second fastest-growing economy in India, with over 10 per cent growth, expected to reach 12-14 per cent in the coming years.

MCSOA president Ashish M. Sangma thanked the chief minister for his continued support and called for recognition of the MCS as the premier state service, timely promotions, and an increase in the retirement age from 58 to 60 years.