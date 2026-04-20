Researchers discover new snake species in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills

A newly identified snake species, Calamaria garoensis, has been discovered in the Garo Hills of Meghalaya, drawing attention from both scientists and the state government.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday congratulated the research team behind the finding, calling it a significant moment for the state’s biodiversity record.

“Heartiest congratulations to the team of researchers on the discovery of a new snake species, ‘Calamaria garoensis’, found in the Garo Hills,” he said in a social media post.

The study involved collaboration between multiple institutions, including Help Earth, Cotton University, Assam Don Bosco University, Mizoram University, the Zoological Survey of India, and Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency.

Sangma noted that the find “highlights the rich and unique biodiversity of our state and the immense value of our forests”, while also acknowledging the role of the participating institutions in advancing scientific research.

Officials said the discovery reinforces the ecological importance of the Garo Hills, long recognised as a biodiversity hotspot. The region continues to attract researchers for its largely unexplored habitats and the potential for further discoveries.