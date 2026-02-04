Residents lock industrial unit over alleged illegal operations in Meghalaya’s pollution-hit Byrnihat

Residents of Lower Balian in Meghalaya’s pollution-hit Byrnihat area on February 4 locked the premises of an industrial unit, alleging that it has been operating illegally and worsening local air quality.

Byrnihat, which lies along the Assam–Meghalaya interstate border, has recently been ranked as India’s most polluted town in national air quality assessments. PM2.5 levels have been recorded far above permissible limits, with industrial emissions identified as a major contributor.

The protest targeted a ferro alloy company, which villagers accused of running operations without valid permissions while exposing nearby habitations to severe dust and air pollution. Youths, women and elderly residents gathered outside the factory, holding placards and raising slogans against what they described as unauthorised activities.

According to the protesters, the company has been functioning without a no-objection certificate from the village authority, particularly for the storage and handling of clinker. They demanded that the management produce all mandatory clearances obtained from government agencies as well as approvals from the village Dorbar.

Residents claimed that the company failed to show the required documents when questioned. They also alleged that despite a sign at the factory gate stating “Plant Closed”, trucks continue to enter the premises daily to transport and stockpile clinker. This, they said, has led to heavy dust pollution, causing inconvenience and health concerns for people living nearby.

Assistant headman of the village Dorbar, P Pohtam, said the decision to lock the unit was taken after repeated attempts to seek clarification from the management failed. “The unit would remain shut until all required documents are produced and verified,” the Dorbar said.

Meghalaya officials have earlier stated that action has been initiated against polluting units within the state’s jurisdiction. However, they have also pointed out that several highly polluting industries on the Assam side of Byrnihat continue to affect air quality across the border, and that steps from the Assam government are awaited.