After the Assam-based Hindu organisation Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP) demanded that Meghalaya's Mawjymbuin Cave be reopened for Hindu rituals, Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma called for understanding and sensitivity towards local issues.

It must be mentioned that the Hindu organisation has issued a 10-day ultimatum for the cave's reopening.

Accusing the Meghalaya government of not initiating an action into the matter, the Hindu body threatened to block key routes to Meghalaya, including the Jorabat (near Guwahati) and Paikan (near Goalpara) roads if their demand is not met before December 25.

Minister Sangma urged that local sentiments be understood, citing that holding church services near the Ram Mandir would 'not look good'. He stressed the importance of practicing what we preach while acknowledging the ongoing situation in Assam.

He further criticised the threats issued by the KSP and questioned whether groups making such threats could truly be considered worshippers of any God.

The controversy surrounding Mawjymbuin Cave, a revered limestone formation located near Mawsynram, about 60 kilometers from Shillong, has been ongoing for several months.

The Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong had, in August 2024, banned Hindu devotees from offering prayers at the cave. The matter had reached the High Court which directed the state government to engage with stakeholders to find a resolution.

The Mawjymbuin cave is famous for its natural stone structure which the Hindu faithful believes is a 'Shiva Linga'.