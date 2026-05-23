‘Respects every linguistic identity’: Meghalaya CM welcomes Khasi, Garo inclusion in CBSE framework

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on May 23 described the inclusion of Khasi and Garo in the CBSE three-language framework as a major step towards inclusive education and the preservation of indigenous languages in the state.

Thanking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the decision, Sangma said the move would help students, reduce difficulties faced by schools and provide support to language teachers across Meghalaya.

“On behalf of the people of Meghalaya, I express heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Ji for his swift intervention in enabling the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the CBSE R3 framework,” Sangma said in a statement.

He added that the decision would “benefit students, ease challenges for schools, support language teachers, and strengthen the preservation of Meghalaya’s rich linguistic heritage”.

Sangma said the inclusion of the two languages reflected a wider commitment to recognising linguistic diversity within the education system.

“More than a milestone, this reflects our shared commitment to an inclusive education system that respects every linguistic identity,” he said.

The CBSE R3 framework is part of the board’s three-language formula, under which students are required to study three languages from Class 6 onwards.