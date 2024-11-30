The Ministry of Education, Government of India has given its two-member inquiry committee, which was dispatched to Meghalaya's North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to investigate alleged administrative failures, 15-day extension to submit its report.

DK Himanshu, the Under Secretary to the Government of India, in a letter to the Chairman of the Inquiry Committee. informed that the panel had sought an additional 15 days to submit its report, a request that has been approved by the competent authority.

As unresolved issues persist at the university, students, teachers and the faculty are anticipating the report, ealier, the committee was expected to submit the report by November 29, Friday.

The high-powered committee, comprising former University Grants Commission Chairman Professor D P Singh and former Assam University vice-chancellor Professor Dilip Chandra Nath, spent hours hearing grievances from students, teachers, and staff representatives during their visit.

The outcome of the investigation will mark an important moment in the ongoing turmoil at the university, as it will determine the path to restoring normalcy and normal conduct of classes and other operations.

Additionally, it will decide the future of Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla’s tenure.