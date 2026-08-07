Ri Bhoi administration bans new construction in Umden for Shillong Airport expansion

The Ri Bhoi district administration has prohibited all new construction and structural modifications on land identified at Umden Mission Village for the proposed expansion and development of Shillong Airport.

In a public notice, the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi said the restriction has been imposed to prevent unauthorised development and safeguard the proposed land acquisition process.

The order prohibits landowners, occupants, institutions and other interested parties from undertaking any new construction, reconstruction, extension, alteration, renovation or addition of buildings, boundary walls, sheds, commercial establishments or any other permanent or temporary structures within the proposed project area until further orders.

The administration also clarified that no person shall commence or continue construction or improve existing structures with the intention of claiming enhanced compensation.

It warned that any construction or improvement carried out after the issuance of the notice will be entirely at the owner's risk and expense and will not automatically qualify for compensation under applicable laws, rules or government policy.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that any violation of the public notice will invite legal action under the relevant provisions of law. The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.