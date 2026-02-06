Ri-Bhoi DC launches mobile app-based coaching programme for government job aspirants

The office of the Deputy Commissioner of Ri-Bhoi district, in collaboration with FILO, has launched a special mobile app-based coaching programme on February 5, to support youths preparing for government job examinations.

The initiative is aimed at candidates who have completed Class 12 and are aspiring for government jobs at the district, state and central levels. The programme is scheduled to begin in March.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Eric K Dkhar, said the coaching will be delivered through a mobile phone application, making it accessible to aspirants across the district. A registration fee of Rs 500 has been fixed, of which Rs 400 will be subsidised by the government for candidates from Ri-Bhoi district. As a result, local aspirants will need to pay only Rs 100.

Interested candidates can register online through the official link. The programme will include live online classes as well as recorded sessions, giving students the flexibility to attend classes according to their convenience.

District officials said the initiative was launched after noticing that many aspirants perform well in English and General Knowledge but often struggle with Mathematics and Reasoning. The coaching programme is designed to strengthen these subjects and better equip youths for competitive government examinations.