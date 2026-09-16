Ri-Bhoi stay on top as districts battle for medals at Meghalaya athletics championship

Ri-Bhoi retained the top spot in the medals table after an action-packed second day of the Meghalaya State Senior Athletics Championship 2026 in Shillong on September 15.

Ri-Bhoi have so far won eight gold, three silver and six bronze medals. East Khasi Hills moved into second place with four gold, four silver and one bronze, while Eastern West Khasi Hills slipped to third with three gold, two silver and three bronze.

The three-day championship is being organised by the Meghalaya Athletics Association (MAA), with support from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, at the Sports Authority of India centre on the NEHU campus in Shillong.

East Khasi Hills enjoyed a strong day, winning the men's and women's 4x400m relay events and the men's 5000m. Daniel L Wahlang claimed gold in the men's 5000m, while Balasiewdor Pathaw won the women's 5000m by finishing around one-and-a-half minutes ahead of her closest competitor.

Ri-Bhoi added two more gold medals to their tally, with Anrisha Klein winning the women's long jump and Banistar Syiem taking the men's shot put title.

West Jaintia Hills dominated the 4x100m relays, with its men's and women's teams both finishing first. East Khasi Hills finished runners-up in both events.

Garo Hills athletes also produced a strong showing on the second day. Tushal M Sangma won the men's javelin for North Garo Hills, while South Garo Hills picked up gold through Dilme Ch Marak in the women's discus and Nokme Ch Sangma in the women's javelin. Eliam Bonkam G Sangma secured South West Garo Hills' first medal of the championship by winning the men's long jump.

Tengsilchi B Marak won the women's 400m, while East Jaintia Hills' Lastly Surong took the men's 400m gold.

Every district has now opened its medal account after two days of competition. With several events still to be held on the final day, athletes will have further opportunities to add to their districts' tallies and strengthen their case for selection ahead of the 39th National Games, which are scheduled to be held in Meghalaya.