Ri-Bhoi wins Meghalaya Senior Athletics Championship after 18-year return

Ri-Bhoi District Sports Association emerged as the overall winner of the Meghalaya State Senior Athletics Championship 2026, which concluded at the Sports Authority of India centre on the NEHU Shillong campus after a three-day competition.

Ri-Bhoi led the medal tally with nine gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals. West Jaintia Hills finished second with seven gold, six silver and two bronze, while East Khasi Hills secured third place with five gold, five silver and two bronze medals.

The championship, held after an 18-year gap, saw participation from all 12 districts, with each district securing at least two medals.

South West Garo Hills' Eliam Bonkam G Sangma and Ri-Bhoi's Phibakmen Rynghang were named the Best Athletes in the men's and women's categories, respectively. East Jaintia Hills's Lastly Suchiang and West Jaintia Hills' Monlangki Kyndait were named the Most Promising Athletes in the men's and women's categories.

Australian Olympic gold medallist Glynis Leanne Nunn, who won the heptathlon at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, attended the closing ceremony as chief guest. Meghalaya State Olympic Association Working President John F Kharshiing was the guest of honour.

Nunn is currently in Meghalaya working with the Meghalaya State Olympic Association and the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs to support the development of local athletes ahead of the 39th National Games, which the state will host next year.

Addressing the 267 athletes who competed in the championship, Nunn drew from her own journey from Toowoomba, Australia, to the Olympics and said their backgrounds should not limit their ambitions.

"I was so excited to see some wonderful performances. I came from a small country town, so it can be done provided you have commitment, dedication and resilience in putting in the hours you need," she said.

Nunn also highlighted the lessons that athletes can gain from both victories and defeats, saying competition can help identify areas that need improvement. She added that enjoying the sport remained an important part of her own journey.

Kharshiing said the value of athletics extended beyond winning medals, particularly in promoting fitness and discipline.

"More than medals, it is a fitness thing. It is never a waste of time but an investment in your career," he said, urging athletes to return to their districts and encourage more young people to take up athletics.

With Meghalaya preparing to host the National Games next year, Kharshiing said the state would aim to compete strongly against athletes from across the country. He also pointed to continued government investment in sports as an important part of the preparations.