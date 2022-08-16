Endorsing the statement of President Ernest Mawrie who has categorically stated that party tickets should be given only after scrutiny and survey, BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai says there is nothing wrong with this stance.

South Shillong BJP MLA Shullai stressed that Mawrie should be allowed to complete his term, and a change of president at this point is nothing but suicidal for the party.

“The need of the hour is to stand united and work collectively and that he has personally spoken with Dr. Chuba Ao and will also speak with other central leaders and request everyone to hold on to the change of party president at this crucial hour”, said Shullai.

“I personally feel that Mawrie has stood by the party during the recent crisis and that he has lifted the morale of party karyakartas in Garo hills”, he added.

Shullai welcoming the news of Himalaya Shangpliang joining the party stated that Shangpliang will be the right choice for Mawsynram and will personally speak with party leaders there to work together with him if he joins the party officially.

Shullai also said that he is in touch with MLAs, and MDCs from Jaintia Hills and will ensure that more than 5 seats are won from Khasi and Jaintia Hills this time.

Shullai said, “BJP will cross the double-digit mark in the upcoming elections but first the infighting and groupism within the party should end immediately”.

“Anyone from the party with any form of grievance can meet me personally and we shall address the issue if it's of genuine concern".

"I would appeal to all the leaders to work for the party and since the time is limited so a change of state president at this hour is too late and it may trigger a collapse with karyakartas and leaders resigning en masse as reorganizing party at this short time will not be possible”, he added.

Shullai further said that anyone who is against party ideology should not be entertained and that if you go by my history, I have always stood by a stable government and have stayed away from the lobbying game.

“The BJP will lead the government in 2023 and I will continue to defend my party in case any other political party or leader tries to tarnish the image of the BJP. The BJP both at the Centre and state has worked tirelessly for the people along with other coalition members and that we have never resorted to divisive politics but rather provided stability and full support on all fronts”, he further added.