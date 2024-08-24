Rain taps on my window as B4NSHAN’s new album, Aporia, plays through my headphones. Each track blends with the sound of the rain outside, creating a perfect backdrop for writing. The music takes me back to the first time I saw him on stage.

It was a packed venue in Umbir, everyone buzzing about Meghalaya’s star, Lily Sawian. A quiet guy was setting up gear at the side of the stage. When the music started, and his voice joined Lily’s, the crowd went silent. That voice belonged to Banshan Suchiang, stage name B4NSHAN.

Years later, as his first album drops, digging deeper into his story reveals a surprising lack of information online. The only substantial article about him is one I had written years ago about his work Wai Luti with Lily. Here’s an artiste making impactful music, yet his digital footprint is minimal. This is B4NSHAN, and it’s time people knew his story.

From rap beats to producing feats

Banshan Suchiang, or B4NSHAN, started making music in 2013. It took until 2024 for him to release his first album, Aporia. Those 11 years weren’t idle - he was growing, experimenting, and finding his voice.

“When I started getting into music, I began as a rapper,” Banshan told me during one of our conversations. His words echo as I listen to the intricate layering in his tracks. “I only got serious about producing music after I met Lily Sawian. Her singing was so good that it made my music sound much better.”

That chance encounter with Lily sparked a collaboration that would become legendary in Meghalaya’s music scene. “So we put out a few songs from time to time, it was just for the hell of it, there was no revenue or audience,” Banshan had said, a hint of nostalgia in his voice. EDM was big then, so they tried their hand at it, resulting in tracks like City Lights and Jingkyrmen.

I play his older tracks, and it’s clear how much his sound has changed. You can hear how he has grown over the years. In 2019, Banshan decided to strike out on his own. “I started my solo music career in 2019 intending to explore other genres,” he explains. “I kept at it and here we are, never really thought I’d put out an album.”

The birth of B4NSHAN

Banshan’s stage name, B4NSHAN, came about almost by accident. “When I started my solo career, I initially planned to release music anonymously, but my friends were like ‘This is so good, put your name on it’ and I did.”

Speaking of Lily, their partnership has been a cornerstone of Banshan’s musical journey. “We clicked right away. Everything just works,” he says. “She inspires me as an artiste and a person. I’m always in the studio working, and whenever I find something new, I can’t wait for her to hear it.”

Lily and Banshan performing on stage

I remember seeing Banshan and Lily perform together in different festivals like the Cherry Blossom Festival, the Hills Festival, and more. They were amazing on stage, their voices blending perfectly. “All of the performances with Lily have always been memorable, it’s just a whole different feeling than performing solo.”

Banshan also produces for other artistes, which helps him grow. “Most artistes have their own style. For me, with no prior music knowledge, it’s great to work with people who know what they’re doing.”

Aporia: An album born from exploration

As I listen to Aporia, it’s clear that Banshan’s journey has been anything but straightforward. The transition from one song to the next on this album feels like a journey through his inner world. “I was already halfway done with the ‘supposed’ EP, didn’t have a name for it yet,” Banshan remembers.

The title came from an unexpected source: YouTube philosophy videos. “I came across the word ‘Aporia,’ I looked it up, and I immediately thought it sounded so cool and it suited as a title for one of the songs I’d written.” Originally intended to be a song title, Aporia eventually became the album’s name, with the track renamed Blank Pages.

Aporia album cover

Taking a sip of iced Americano, I let the second track, Ko Mynsiem, which translates to “oh, my soul” wash over me. The raw vocals convey a sense of longing, of being lost and needing to return home. The mood shifts with I Got You—a track about feeling stuck but finding strength in a relationship. That vulnerability continues on Blank Pages as Banshan lays bare the doubts that haunt creative minds.

As Space begins to play, there’s an energy shift. This track is about self-prioritisation, a reminder that sometimes it’s okay to put oneself first. It’s followed by Jai Jai, a song that explores the murky waters of right and wrong, encouraging listeners to let go of control and trust in a higher power.

The album takes a romantic turn with Wa Pha (With You) and Luckiest Man. Both tracks celebrate the joy of being with a significant other, with Wa Pha capturing that indescribable high of walking on clouds when you’re with someone special.

Choh Ksiñ, which means “to beat the drum”, is a standout track and my favourite. “I wrote this song for my partner and family who are going through hard times,” Banshan explains. The album winds down with Now, a track about living in the moment with a loved one and Don’t Wake Me, which encourages listeners to stay hopeful even when reality doesn’t meet expectations.

Crafting sounds in the land of clouds

Banshan’s music is deeply rooted in Meghalaya. “It’s great to be born in Meghalaya,” he says. “We’re not a big state, but we have all kinds of music. I’ve worked with new and experienced artists, and learned a lot from all of them.”

His music explores uncertainty, self-discovery, and relationships through personal songwriting. “It took some time to write them. I find it easier to express myself through writing, I’m not so verbal about my feelings,” he says.

Banshan performing in Meghalaya

Meghalaya’s many languages shape his writing. “I usually write in Pnar, my native language, but sometimes I use Khynriam, another Khasi dialect, to get certain words or feelings across better.”

As a Khasi artiste, Banshan values his heritage, he says, “Being Khasi, it’s special to have our unique sound. The instruments and chants are something else.” His style evolved with the Meghalaya music scene: “The song that took a big turn in my music career was Jingkyrmen, a blend of EDM and Khasi traditional music.”

His 12-track album Aporia is “simply a reflection of emotions and growth.” Banshan describes his songwriting as “talking to myself in the mirror,” not expecting wide appeal.

“I didn’t think many people would listen, but I wrote these songs to express myself honestly. People like them, which is good, but I’d write them even if no one listened.” He keeps success in perspective. “I’m just happy making music. It doesn’t matter if millions hear it or no one does, I still enjoy it.”

On the current independent music scene, he notes, “Our artistes are gaining more national and global exposure, which is great. But there’s a flip side. It’s so easy to put out music now that anyone can release anything without much thought or respect for the art.”

Banshan’s influences include local acts like Khasi Bloodz and collaborators like Augustine Kurbah. He acknowledges music’s role in addressing social issues but doesn’t focus heavily on it in his work.

Beats, bytes, and breaking through

As an under-the-radar artiste, Banshan faces challenges in Meghalaya and Northeast India’s music scene. “I think it’s because my solo stuff isn’t really for the masses. It’s different from the songs I produce for other artistes, which are made to be popular,” he explains. “I know what sells, but I prefer to go deeper with my art and explore my creativity.”

Banshan recognises the crucial role of social media and streaming platforms for independent artistes. “Social media and music go hand in hand. It helps reach a wider audience we wouldn’t normally access,” he says. “Streaming platforms offer global reach through playlists. Artists can even pitch songs to Spotify-curated playlists. For independent artistes, social media and streaming platforms are our main marketing tools.”

Balancing producing for others with his music is tough for Banshan. “Producing for others is more like a job. My music doesn’t appeal to everyone, so it doesn’t make much money,” he admits. “Producing for others keeps me afloat financially. I’ve had to work on projects I’m not passionate about just to pay bills and rent. But it does let me pursue my own artistic goals.”

Banshan advises aspiring musicians in Meghalaya to be self-reliant and proactive: “The music business here is just starting, so learn as much as you can on your own. Expand your skills, explore different areas, and understand the business side—it’s crucial. Study other musicians and always keep improving. It’s a process, so don’t rush it.”

On preserving and evolving local Meghalayan music amid global influences, Banshan takes a balanced view. “We’ve always been influenced by something, just like past generations and future ones. But festivals like Monolith and Behdeinkhlam celebrate our culture. We have a rich presence of folk bands and musicians alongside globally influenced ones. I think they can coexist without one dominating the other.”

Banshan hasn’t worked much with artistes from other parts of India or internationally, but he’s open to it. “I’ve been contacted by artistes from other parts of India, but nothing came of it. I’m open to new opportunities,” he says.

Melodies of tomorrow

As the final notes of the last track of Aporia, No Stopping Us fade away, I find myself reflecting on Banshan’s journey. From a shy guy setting up gear on the sidelines (of course, taking over the stage a few moments later) to an artiste with a debut album, his path has been anything but a cakewalk.

“What’s next?” I ask him.

Banshan pauses, then says, “I’ll just take it one step at a time. Keep improving my production, making music, and learning more. I want to be ready for whatever comes my way.” He adds, “This album was mostly just me. Next time, I think I’ll bring in more artistes. See what happens.”

From Aporia

Outside, the rain has stopped. A bit of sun breaks through the clouds. It reminds me of B4NSHAN’s rise – gradual, persistent, with moments of brilliance breaking through.

Banshan is not trying to be the 'next big thing'. He’s just making music that matters to him, mixing his Khasi roots with new sounds. It’s raw, it’s real, and it’s uniquely his.

The quiet guy who used to blend into the background now has a voice that demands attention. Meghalaya has always had talent, but B4NSHAN? He’s something different.

I hit play on Aporia again as the sky outside darkens. The music fills the room, and I can’t help but think: this is just the beginning. B4NSHAN’s story is far from over. And I, for one, can’t wait to hear what comes next.

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