The Meghalaya government has intensified its monitoring of essential commodity prices in response to rising costs of food grains, pulses, and vegetables that are impacting citizens' daily lives.

According to a government notification, "The hilly terrain of Meghalaya increases transportation costs, which are subsequently passed on to consumers. Moreover, the State's reliance on imports of certain commodities from outside the state has further aggravated the situation, as market fluctuations directly affect local prices."

The state faces multiple factors contributing to price instability, including irregular monsoon rains leading to droughts and floods, which have significantly affected crop yields. The notification highlights that "There are instances where heavy rainfall has resulted in floods whereby most crops and pulses perish, leading to a significant reduction in supply."

To address these challenges, Meghalaya has implemented several initiatives, with a key focus on the Price Monitoring System. The notification states, "One significant step has been adopted is the Price Monitoring System. It may be mentioned, that the Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department through Price Monitoring System present at every District, collects and disseminates the Wholesale and Retail prices of 22 (Twenty-Two) Essential Commodities."

Ten centres across Meghalaya have been integrated into the national Price Monitoring System application. The notification specifies, "Shillong, Tura, Jowai, Sohra, Mairang, Nongpoh, Khliehriat, Nongstoin, Mawkyrwat and Williamnagar have already been merged in the Price Monitoring System (PMS) application with the rest of the Country."

These centres are tasked with ensuring that local prices remain consistent with national rates for essential commodities, aiming to protect consumer interests and maintain affordability in the face of economic pressures.