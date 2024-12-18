While music fans buzz about upcoming performances by Ed Sheeran, Afrojack, and Nick Carter, a significant musical moment is set to unfold in Meghalaya. Mr Big, the iconic American rock band, will headline the third edition of Bloomverse Festival on February 14, 2025, in Umiam.

The band's farewell 'The BIG Finish Tour' marks the end of a remarkable musical journey spanning over three decades. Audiences can anticipate hearing classic hits like "To Be With You" and "Wild World" during what promises to be an electrifying performance.

Organised by SkillBox, Bloomverse Festival has carved a niche in India's music landscape by showcasing a diverse mix of alternative, independent, and subculture artists. Previous lineups have featured both established names like The Midnight and The Yellow Diary, and emerging talents from Northeast India.

Formed in 1988, Mr Big features musical powerhouses including vocalist Eric Martin, guitarist Paul Gilbert, and bassist Billy Sheehan. The band's recent album, "Ten," released in July, demonstrates their continued musical relevance and ability to connect with audiences.

The band will perform their million-selling album "Lean Into It" in its entirety, alongside other classic tracks. With Nick D'Virgilio now on drums following Pat Torpey's passing in 2018, the band continues to honour its legacy while delivering powerful performances.