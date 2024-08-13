Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated a Rs 10 crore Oyster Mushroom Cluster in Mendipathar, North Garo Hills, marking a significant step towards agricultural diversification and economic growth in the region.

The project, funded by the government and implemented by the Mendipathar Multipurpose Cooperative Society, aims to benefit nearly 1,000 farmers in its initial phase.

"The demand for mushrooms is on the rise globally, and this project will provide our farmers with an opportunity to take advantage of the market," Sangma stated in a social media post. He emphasised the government's commitment to providing training, support, and assistance to individuals and organisations participating in this initiative.

The facility, located in Jampara, is reportedly one of the first mushroom processing units in Northeast India. It features solar-powered machinery, aligning with sustainable energy practices. The project is expected to support 634 registered farmers in the value addition of oyster mushrooms and developing in-house spawns.

The project conceptualised in 2019, will produce various mushroom products, including dehydrated mushrooms, powder, pickles, soup mixes, and chutney mixes.

The inauguration event also saw the felicitation of three top mushroom producers from the district. Additionally, Sangma flagged off vehicles for rubber latex collection, further supporting the local agricultural economy.