In a significant move to enhance air connectivity in Meghalaya, a tender worth Rs 119 crore has been floated for the expansion of Shillong Airport. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma termed the project a “game changer” for the region, underlining its potential to boost tourism, economic development, and accessibility.



The expansion project aims to upgrade infrastructure, improve passenger handling capacity, and enable the airport to accommodate larger aircraft. Once completed, the development is expected to significantly strengthen the state’s aviation network and facilitate better integration with major cities across India.



Speaking on the initiative, Chief Minister Sangma expressed optimism that the airport expansion would unlock new growth opportunities for the state and improve travel convenience for both residents and tourists.