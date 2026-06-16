Rs 1,592 crore JICA funded road projects set to transform Meghalaya connectivity

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has said that the road infrastructure projects being implemented in Meghalaya with its financial support will play a crucial role in enhancing connectivity, boosting trade and driving economic growth across the Northeast region.

In a statement issued on June 16, JICA highlighted that it is financing three major highway corridors in Meghalaya under the Northeast Road Network Connectivity Improvement Programme, with a combined investment of Rs 1,592 crore.

The projects, announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday, include the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge–Selsella Simbukolgre stretch, the Selsella Simbukolgre–Goeragre corridor on National Highway 127B, and the Shillong–Dawki Road project.

According to JICA, these strategic road projects are expected to significantly improve interstate connectivity, reduce travel time and facilitate smoother movement of goods and passengers across the region. The corridors will also strengthen trade and economic linkages with neighbouring Bangladesh, particularly through the Dawki international border route.

The agency noted that improved transport infrastructure is essential for unlocking the economic potential of the Northeast by enhancing market access, attracting investment and creating new employment opportunities.

Officials said the projects align with broader efforts to integrate the Northeast more closely with national and international trade networks while improving accessibility to remote and border areas.

Once completed, the highway upgrades are expected to support regional development, strengthen logistics and contribute to sustainable economic growth across Meghalaya and the wider Northeast region.