'Rs 2000 crore for sports': Meghalaya CM reinforces state's football vision at Durand Cup launch

Meghalaya has invested nearly Rs 2000 crore in sports infrastructure over the past seven years, creating 70 per cent of the state's current sporting facilities, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced as the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup trophies were displayed at the State Convention Centre today.

The state government is constructing the Mawkhanu Sports Complex, which will be the largest dedicated football stadium in the country, with a capacity of 40,000 spectators. The project is part of Meghalaya's vision to transform Shillong into India's football capital.

"The way the government has supported sports in the last seven years has been very different from what took place before that," Sangma said during the trophy showcase ceremony. Eight matches of the prestigious tournament will be held at Shillong's JN Sports Complex, including the quarterfinals and semifinals.

The trophies of Asia's oldest football tournament will tour Shillong, Nongstoin and Tura before the competition begins on July 23. The month-long tournament will conclude on August 23, spanning five states including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya.

Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri revealed that the government has sanctioned Rs 39.17 crore in grants to 26 sports associations for training ahead of the 2027 National Games, with a target of winning at least 50 medals. The state aims to produce Olympic athletes from Meghalaya.

Major infrastructure projects underway include upgrades to the JN Sports Complex, Mawdiangdiang Sports Complex, PA Sangma Sports Complex at Tura, and the Integrated Hospitality and Sports Complex in Shillong. The government plans to establish synthetic athletics tracks in every district headquarters.

Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, GOC 101 Area, praised the state government's support for the tournament. "We are especially grateful to the government of Meghalaya for their unwavering support in preparing the venue and ensuring logistical and administrative support," he said.

The state is also hosting a foreign team at no cost, demonstrating its hospitality and global outlook. Local teams will have increased participation this year, which is expected to boost fan engagement across the region.

The ceremony concluded with the performance of the Meghalaya Durand Cup team song "Here we go," as officials and spectators celebrated the return of the world's fifth-oldest football tournament to the hills of Shillong.

Air Marshal Suraj Singh, Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra, and other senior military officers attended the ceremony alongside state officials and sports enthusiasts.