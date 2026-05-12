Rs 2,000-crore roadmap planned to transform Tura: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on May 12, said the Meghalaya government is preparing a long-term infrastructure push for Tura with planned investments of nearly Rs 2,000 crore aimed at reshaping the town’s urban landscape.

Sharing details after a review meeting, the chief minister said discussions focused on the progress of ongoing development works as well as upcoming strategic projects for the town.

“A review was conducted to assess the progress of ongoing development projects and deliberate on strategic upcoming initiatives for Tura,” Sangma said in a post on social media.

He said the government’s “collective vision” is to introduce “transformative infrastructure interventions” that would modernise the town in phases over the coming years.

According to Sangma, projects worth around Rs 200 crore have already been completed, which he said would provide “a solid foundation for the more extensive works to follow”.

The proposed development roadmap is expected to cover urban infrastructure, connectivity and public amenities as part of broader efforts to upgrade Tura’s civic landscape. However, the chief minister did not specify timelines for the remaining projects or provide a detailed sector-wise breakup of the proposed investments.

Tura, the headquarters of West Garo Hills district, has witnessed a series of government-led infrastructure projects in recent years as Meghalaya pushes for improved urban development outside Shillong.