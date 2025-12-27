Rs 25 crore rain museum to put Meghalaya's Mawsynram on global tourism map

Megalaya MLA Ollan Sing Suin has said that the proposed Rs 25-crore Rain Museum will significantly boost tourism in Mawsynram, the world’s wettest village, by offering visitors a unique immersive experience centred on rain and climate science.

According to him, the museum will feature advanced rain simulations, interactive climate exhibits and educational displays highlighting the ecological importance of rainfall and Meghalaya’s distinctive weather patterns.

The project is envisioned as a landmark attraction that blends science, tourism and environmental awareness.

Suin said the Rain Museum is also expected to give a major push to eco-tourism in the region by encouraging sustainable travel practices and strengthening the local economy.

“The initiative will support homestays and create livelihood opportunities for local residents, ensuring that tourism growth directly benefits the community,” he added.

He further noted that by combining innovation with environmental education, the Rain Museum will help position Mawsynram and Meghalaya as unique global destinations, while reinforcing the state’s commitment to sustainable and climate-sensitive development.