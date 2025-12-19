Rs 330 crore Taj Umiam resort gets green signal, set to redefine Meghalaya tourism

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on December 19 attended the land handover ceremony for the construction of the Taj Umiam Resort & Spa at the picturesque Umiam Lake in Ri-Bhoi district, marking a major milestone in the state’s tourism development journey.

The ceremony was attended by Tourism Minister Timothy D. Shira, GAD & C&RD Minister Sosthenes Sohtun, MTDC Chairman Marthon Sangma, and senior government officials.

The upcoming five-star luxury resort, to be developed with an investment of ₹330 crore, will be the largest hospitality project in Meghalaya. With this project, Shillong and its surrounding region will soon host its fourth five-star property, strengthening the state’s position as a premium tourism destination.

Recalling the vision of former Chief Minister late P.A. Sangma, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said that as early as 1988, Umiam was conceptualised as a premier tourism hub. “What was envisioned decades ago is now being taken to the next level,” he said, adding that much of today’s infrastructure is rooted in that early vision.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Tourism Department, MTDC, and all stakeholders for their sustained efforts in translating long-term planning into tangible outcomes. He said the arrival of the iconic Taj brand at Umiam would transform the region, generate substantial employment, boost local businesses, and elevate Meghalaya’s global tourism profile.

Calling the occasion a defining moment for the state, Sangma said Meghalaya welcomed nearly 16 lakh tourists in 2024 and is projected to cross 20 lakh visitors by 2028. “With over 300 scenic locations, rich culture, and unmatched natural beauty, Meghalaya is steadily emerging as a strong tourism brand nationally and globally,” he said.

He highlighted that tourism has recorded consistent growth since 2018 and is now officially recognised as an industry, easing investment and partnerships. Tourism currently contributes 7.7 per cent to the state’s GSDP, with a target of increasing it to 8.8 per cent by 2032.

The Chief Minister informed that the state government is implementing 254 tourism infrastructure projects worth ₹3,914.51 crore across destination development, accommodation, and experiential tourism. Among these are 26 iconic projects valued at over ₹1,400 crore, including the Shillong Ropeway, Mawkdok Skywalk, Meghalayan Cave Experience Centre at Mawmluh, and the Rain & Bamboo Interpretation Centre at Mawsynram.

Highlighting Umiam’s strategic importance, Sangma said the destination serves as the gateway to Meghalaya, being just 17 km from Shillong and 14 km from Umroi Airport. “Umiam will now take centre stage in our growth plan,” he said.

More than ₹500 crore has been earmarked for Umiam’s development, covering the Taj Umiam Resort & Spa, luxury cottages under the PPP model, redevelopment of Umiam Lake under the SASCI project, a convention centre, and enhanced water sports and adventure tourism facilities. The destination is being developed as a high-end, low-density tourism hub aligned with ecological priorities.

Emphasising inclusive growth, the Chief Minister said tourism development extends beyond luxury hotels. Under the CM–Meghalaya Homestay Mission, the government provides up to 70 per cent subsidy for homestay development. The earlier phase supported 800 homestays and created 1,600 jobs, while the current mission targets 3,000 homestays by 2028.

He also highlighted the success of Meghalaya’s concert economy, which attracted 3.86 lakh attendees between 2024 and 2025. A public investment of ₹23.5 crore generated ₹133.42 crore in economic activity and created around 5,500 jobs per day, benefiting youth, freelancers, homestay owners, and women-led enterprises.

On connectivity, the Chief Minister said improving road networks, airport expansion, and last-mile connectivity remain top priorities to support tourism-led growth.

“This is just the beginning,” Sangma said, adding that strategic investments, community participation, and visionary planning will ensure tourism continues to benefit every citizen of Meghalaya.