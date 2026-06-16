Rs 6 lakh crore invested since 2014: Northeast infrastructure summit in Shillong ends with growth push

The North East India Infrastructure Summit & Exhibition 2026 (NEIINFRA) concluded successfully in Shillong on June 16, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and development experts to discuss strategies for accelerating infrastructure development and sustainable economic growth across the Northeast.

Hosted by the Government of Meghalaya and organised by the Federation of Industry and Commerce of the North Eastern Region (FINER) in collaboration with the Build India Foundation, the two-day summit focused on strengthening connectivity, promoting investment and unlocking the region's economic potential.

The concluding session was attended by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who outlined a vision for transforming the Northeast into a major hub for connectivity, tourism, trade and investment. He noted that more than Rs 6 lakh crore has been invested in the region since 2014 across highways, railways, airports, waterways, digital infrastructure and energy projects.

Shekhawat emphasized that infrastructure development is not merely about constructing roads and bridges but about connecting people to opportunities, services and markets. He also highlighted the Northeast's strategic importance as India's gateway to Southeast Asia and called for climate-resilient development that balances economic growth with environmental conservation and cultural preservation.

Among the key discussions was the session titled "Bringing Glory to Ashta Lakshmi: Nurturing Potential through Tourism", where stakeholders explored strategies to position the Northeast as a premier tourism destination through sustainable tourism, heritage conservation, eco-tourism and community-led initiatives.

Tripura royal scion and TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman stressed that tourism must directly benefit local communities through employment generation and income creation while safeguarding indigenous culture and environmental resources.

Meghalaya Chief Secretary Dr Shakil P Ahammed highlighted the untapped tourism potential of the Northeast and advocated greater investment in hospitality, nursing and caregiving skills to enhance economic benefits for local communities.

The summit also featured sessions on MSME financing, startup ecosystems, renewable energy and digital transformation. Discussions on green energy focused on leveraging the Northeast's vast bio-energy and renewable energy potential to support long-term economic and environmental sustainability.

Addressing a session on bio-energy, Meghalaya Minister Lahkmen Rymbui highlighted opportunities in bamboo, broom grass and micro-hydropower projects, while calling for stronger market linkages, research and innovation to create value-added products and improve rural livelihoods.

Another major theme was the adoption of digital technologies, artificial intelligence and smart construction practices to accelerate infrastructure development and improve project efficiency across the region.

The summit concluded with a valedictory session where FINER President Bajrang Lohia reiterated the need for collaboration among governments, industry and financial institutions to unlock the Northeast's economic potential through sustainable and technology-driven infrastructure development.

The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

Participants said the summit's recommendations and partnerships are expected to contribute significantly to infrastructure expansion, investment promotion, job creation and sustainable development, positioning the Northeast as a major driver of India's future economic growth.