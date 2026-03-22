RSS calls for greater social engagement at Shillong Prominent Citizens’ Meet during centenary year

As part of its centenary year celebrations, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised a Prominent Citizens’ Meet in Shillong, bringing together distinguished members of society for dialogue and exchange of ideas. The programme, held at Courtyard by Marriott, featured an address by RSS Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale.

In his keynote speech, Hosabale recalled Shillong’s historical association with eminent national figures such as Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose, and described the occasion as significant in the centenary year of the organisation. He traced the RSS’s journey since its founding in 1925 at Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, noting that it has grown from a single shakha to nearly 85,000 daily shakhas across the country.

Stating that the RSS seeks to organise society rather than function merely as another organisation within it, Hosabale said social transformation must begin with individuals and families, guided by moral responsibility. He highlighted the concept of “Panch Parivartan” and called for social harmony, preservation of family values, environmental responsibility, and awareness of civic duties.

During the interaction, he addressed issues including drug abuse, women’s empowerment, and outreach in the Northeast, reiterating that the organisation does not support discrimination on religious grounds and upholds constitutional rights.

Concluding his address, Hosabale said national progress depends on collective social responsibility and ethical conduct, and added that engagement and dialogue are essential to understanding the RSS.