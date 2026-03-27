Russell Peters to bring stand-up comedy to Shillong for first time in Northeast

Shillong is hosting Northeast India's first major international stand-up comedy event tonight, March 27, with global star Russell Peters performing to a sold-out crowd at the Lariti International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture.

Peters arrived in the city earlier today and has been taking in the local sights before his 6:00 PM show. Fans should arrive by 5:00 PM to enjoy the venue's stalls and beverages amid high demand.

The comedian, on his India tour, chose Shillong as his sole Northeast stop. Famous for observational humour and tales drawn from diverse cultures, he has drawn packed houses in arenas across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

This gig cements Shillong's status as a live entertainment hotspot. Over the last decade, the city has earned its tag as India's "Music Hub" through events like the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival and international artist visits. It caps a lively week after a big rock concert earlier, boosting cultural tourism.

Jason Manners of Rockski highlighted the buzz: "For the first time, audiences here are experiencing a global stand-up comedy icon performing live in the region, and the response has been phenomenal with a sold-out show. Shillong is truly coming into its own as a destination where world-class entertainment meets an incredible audience."

Peters shared his take: "I’ve heard a lot about Shillong, and I’m really enjoying the vibe here already. I’m looking forward to the show tonight; it’s always special performing in a new place, especially one with such great energy."

Brenda Pakyntein, Director of Tourism for the Meghalaya government, noted: "Meghalaya continues to grow as a hub for cultural and entertainment tourism. Hosting a globally renowned artist like Russell Peters and seeing such an overwhelming response reflects the strong appetite for international live experiences in the state."